Politics WorldNUCLEAR WAR-FEAR
N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea

A week after the communist regime fired 2 short-range projectiles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2020 at 11:25pm
(YONHAP) -- SEOUL -- North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, a week after the communist regime fired two short-range projectiles.

The projectiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in Hamgyong Province, the JCS said in a brief release. Other details, including their type, flight range and altitude, were not immediately available.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

