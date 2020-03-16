National nightmare: 1 in 5 Americans expect they'll be diagnosed with coronavirus

(STUDY FINDS) -- BALTIMORE — Just as fear over the spread of the coronavirus has gripped the nation, so too has speculation over the level of precaution people should be taking since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. Many families are hunkering down during this unsettling period, heeding suggestions by experts to practice “social distancing” and avoiding unnecessary contact with others. Still, some believe such practices are extreme measures and don’t see the need to entirely uproot their daily lives. Now, a survey on the matter conducted over the weekend by StudyFinds reveals that about one in five Americans believe they’ll catch the virus eventually, and a third admit having some fear about leaving their own home.

Do you think you will contract Coronavirus?The survey of 502 people at least 18 years old shows that fear and panic doesn’t seem to be completely overtaking most households, but plenty of Americans are worried. In all, 19% of respondents think they’ll be diagnosed with coronavirus at some point.

