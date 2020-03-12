SECTIONS
NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

The league had discussed playing empty-arena games

WND News Services
March 11, 2020
(ABC NEWS) -- The NBA has suspended its season due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came after a confusing mid-game suspension of play between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA announced a player tested positive for coronavirus, and said it will now be indefinitely halting games following Wednesday night's schedule.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19<' the league said in a statement. "The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

