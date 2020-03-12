NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

(ABC NEWS) -- The NBA has suspended its season due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came after a confusing mid-game suspension of play between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA announced a player tested positive for coronavirus, and said it will now be indefinitely halting games following Wednesday night's schedule.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19<' the league said in a statement. "The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

Read the full story ›