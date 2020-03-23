SECTIONS
Diversions Health U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Print

Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA

'Hands ... washing hands'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 22, 2020 at 9:49pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Music legend Neil Diamond offered a free performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline," except it had a few updated lyrics more fitting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Diamond uploaded a video on social media early Sunday morning showing him with his guitar next to a fireplace accompanied by his dog.

"Hi everybody. This is Neil Diamond and I know we're going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think if we all sing together, well, we'll feel just a little bit better. Give it a try, okay?" Diamond requested.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×