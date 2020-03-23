Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA

(FOX NEWS) -- Music legend Neil Diamond offered a free performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline," except it had a few updated lyrics more fitting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Diamond uploaded a video on social media early Sunday morning showing him with his guitar next to a fireplace accompanied by his dog.

"Hi everybody. This is Neil Diamond and I know we're going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think if we all sing together, well, we'll feel just a little bit better. Give it a try, okay?" Diamond requested.

