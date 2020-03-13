New PAC formed to infect Trump with coronavirus

Presidents often face threats against their well-being or lives.

But mostly they come from people who are off-balance mentally, and federal officials routinely deal with them, often without the president's knowledge.

However, the latest against President Trump took some forethought, with the creation of a Political Action Committee that offers "10 Stacks to the person who infects Donald douchebag Trump with Coronavirus/Covid-19."

Dave Levinthal of the Center for Public Integrity noted that's a "good way to get an unannounced visit" from federal law enforcement, reported Colin Kalmbacher at the Law and Crime blog.

Official paperwork was filed with the Federal Election Commission establishing the PAC as an entity legally entitled to raise and spend money in federal elections.

Creating a federal political committee that offers money to the first person to infect "Donald douchebag Trump" with coronavirus — and wishes death on the president — is a good way to get an unannounced visit from the @FBI. From a new filing with the @FEC: pic.twitter.com/8MhHgoqonc — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) March 13, 2020

The group's form text file states its objective: 'CORONAVIRUS PLEASE KILL DONALD TRUMP!!!!'

The PAC says it is linked to the non-profit Safer Foundation in Chicago, which works to provide employment opportunities for people with criminal records.

But the non-profit seemed to be "unaware" of the FEC action.

The "10 Stacks" PAC's treasurer of record is listed as Joyce D. Williams.

Law&Crime said it called the number associated with Williams but the woman who answered hung up the phone when asked about the PAC filing.