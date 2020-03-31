New tests, drugs offer hope in fight with coronavirus

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rapid advances in healthcare technology and drug development promise to limit the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pharmaceutical companies announced big breakthroughs for developing vaccines and anti-viral drugs in recent days, and manufacturers are creating sterilization machines to extend the lifespan of respirator masks, helping beleaguered doctors and nurses.

Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday that it aims to speed up vaccine development, which normally takes five to 15 years, and get authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as early 2021 for emergency use against the virus.

