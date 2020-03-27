SECTIONS
New York imam: Coronavirus comes from women showing too much ankle

'That's her [private part]! She's not supposed to show that to any man. But they do it like it's nothing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2020 at 3:54pm
(PJ MEDIA)Amid all the controversy over where the coronavirus comes from (don’t you dare call it the “Chinese Virus,” a la “Spanish Flu,” that would be racist, and to be racist is worse than the virus itself) and what should be done about it, a Muslim cleric in Syracuse, NY., has found the key; thousands of people are being infected, many are dying, and America is teetering on the edge of economic collapse because American women are showing too much ankle.

Don’t laugh. Laughing would be “Islamophobic,” and Khadar Bin Muhammad, the imam of the Masjid Bilal Ibn Rabah in Syracuse, is not making a joke. In a video posted on YouTube last week and reposted by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the learned imam explains it all for us.

Read the full story ›

