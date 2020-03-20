New York Times deletes word 'Wuhan' from its coronavirus tracking map

(SUMMIT NEWS) Following a media narrative that President Trump is “racist” for calling COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’, the New York Times has now deleted the word ‘Wuhan’ from its coronavirus tracking map.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the outbreak as the ‘Chinese virus’ in an effort to have Beijing take responsibility given that their cover-up of the outbreak in its early months is what rapidly accelerated the current global pandemic.

The media responded, in some instances by directly amplifying Chinese state propaganda, by accusing Trump of “racism” for using the geographically accurate term.

