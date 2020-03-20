SECTIONS
New York Times deletes word 'Wuhan' from its coronavirus tracking map

While Wikipedia editors desperately attempt to change the name of 'Spanish flu'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2020 at 4:47pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) Following a media narrative that President Trump is “racist” for calling COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’, the New York Times has now deleted the word ‘Wuhan’ from its coronavirus tracking map.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the outbreak as the ‘Chinese virus’ in an effort to have Beijing take responsibility given that their cover-up of the outbreak in its early months is what rapidly accelerated the current global pandemic.

The media responded, in some instances by directly amplifying Chinese state propaganda, by accusing Trump of “racism” for using the geographically accurate term.

Read the full story ›

