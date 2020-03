IN THE FIRST PERSON

(NEWSWEEK) -- The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic poses two threats: public health and economic.

I am living in Italy, where my wife, Callista, is the ambassador to the Holy See.

I have watched first-hand as the Italian government has worked hard to contain the coronavirus by imposing strong public health measures to try to get the epidemic under control. These measures will lead to significant economic challenges.

