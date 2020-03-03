SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Print

No more 'thrill': Chris Matthews out at MSNBC

'Retirement' comes amid recent controversial comments

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2020 at 8:12pm
Print

(NBC NEWS) -- Chris Matthews, one of the longest-tenured voices at MSNBC, announced his retirement during Monday’s night’s airing of his talk show, “Hardball.”

Matthews, 74, said he and MSNBC had mutually agreed to part ways. The decision followed a series of events that resulted in criticism of the host’s statements about Bernie Sanders, African-American lawmakers, and comments he had made to female journalists and coworkers.

“I’m retiring,” Matthews said. “This is the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







No more 'thrill': Chris Matthews out at MSNBC
CDC: Center for Democrat Control
Coronavirus, health care and 'democratic socialism'
Hundreds of Jews sign public declaration of support for Warren
Dow roars back from coronavirus sell-off with best day in more than a decade
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×