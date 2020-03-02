SECTIONS
North Korea's weapons test includes short-range ballistics

Fell into the waters between South Korea and Japan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2020 at 9:48am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- North Korea fired what are believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles in the country's first weapons test of the year.

South Korean officials reported the projectiles were fired from the coastal town of Wonsan on Monday. They soared 149 miles northeast to a top height of 22 miles before falling into the waters between South Korea and Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff suspect the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles, and an investigation into the incident is being conducted by South Korean and U.S. officials.

The test was believed to be a test of North Korea’s developing “super-large” multi-rocket launcher, which was tested in 2019. This launcher could give North Korea enough range to strike U.S. bases in Japan or South Korea.


