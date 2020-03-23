Number of Americans who think they have COVID-19 jumps to 1 in 5

(STUDY FINDS) -- BALTIMORE — The number of Americans who believe they currently have the coronavirus or will be diagnosed with it at some point has risen significantly over the span of a week, according to the results of a follow-up survey by StudyFinds. Moreover, adults over the age of 60 are especially showing a dramatic rise in their level of concern and fear compared to a week ago.

Fear of CoronavirusThe new survey of 322 Americans over 18 shows that almost one in five people (19%) think they’ve contracted COVID-19, up from 13% in the previous survey. Respondents in Generation Z — those ages 18 to 29 — are most convinced they’d test positive right now, with 30% of the youngest segment believing they have the virus (up from 20% last week). Baby boomers are also on a notable rise rise. While only 3% of participants over age 60 thought they had coronavirus last week, that number has jumped to 11% of the oldest age group.

