SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Nunes: Subpoenas ready for 'dirty cops'

Plans set if Republicans return to House majority

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2020 at 9:47am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- California Rep. Devin Nunes said House Republicans have subpoenas "ready to go" if they win control of the House in November.

Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a warning to Justice Department and FBI officials involved in the Russia investigation during an interview with Fox News on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

“You can be sure of this, if we take the House in November, we have subpoenas ready to go that will continue going after these dirty cops,” the Republican congressman said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Church members turn backs on Bloomberg
North Korea's weapons test includes short-range ballistics
Nunes: Subpoenas ready for 'dirty cops'
Klobuchar cancels rally after protesters hijack event
Extreme weather to cause next great recession?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×