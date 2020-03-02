Nunes: Subpoenas ready for 'dirty cops'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- California Rep. Devin Nunes said House Republicans have subpoenas "ready to go" if they win control of the House in November.

Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a warning to Justice Department and FBI officials involved in the Russia investigation during an interview with Fox News on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

“You can be sure of this, if we take the House in November, we have subpoenas ready to go that will continue going after these dirty cops,” the Republican congressman said.

