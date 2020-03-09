Nunes: Warning about Christopher Steele's credibility has gone 'missing'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A top House Republican said a memo from the British government disavowing British ex-spy Christopher Steele, the author of the anti-Trump dossier, has gone "missing."

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News on Sunday that Republicans have asked around for the communique a top United Kingdom national security official is said to have delivered to the Trump transition team a week before President Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

"Now look, that document went missing," the California Republican said on Fox & Friends Weekend, noting that the letter is "critical" for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's defense.

