Nunes: Warning about Christopher Steele's credibility has gone 'missing'

Document needed for Gen. Flynn's defense

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2020 at 9:15am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A top House Republican said a memo from the British government disavowing British ex-spy Christopher Steele, the author of the anti-Trump dossier, has gone "missing."

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News on Sunday that Republicans have asked around for the communique a top United Kingdom national security official is said to have delivered to the Trump transition team a week before President Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

"Now look, that document went missing," the California Republican said on Fox & Friends Weekend, noting that the letter is "critical" for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's defense.

Read the full story ›

