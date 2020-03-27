SECTIONS
NYT op-ed blames evangelicals for paving road to 'coronavirus hell'

Polling shows people of faith likelier to practice social distancing than atheists and agnostics

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2020 at 3:51pm
(THE BLAZE)An op-ed in the New York Times blames Evangelical Christians for paving the road to "coronavirus hell." In her article, contributor Katherine Stewart draws a parallel between 19th century advocates of slavery and religious Christians whose "denial of science and critical thinking," she says, "now haunts the American response" to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The article is riddled with a series of falsehoods that have little basis in empirical evidence but flatter the author's political biases and bigotry. For instance, Stewart accuses President Trump of having a "tendency to trust his gut" over the counsel of scientists and experts. Except Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have repeatedly said the nation's commander-in-chief has based all of his major decisions on their advice.

