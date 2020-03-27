NYT op-ed blames evangelicals for paving road to 'coronavirus hell'

(THE BLAZE)An op-ed in the New York Times blames Evangelical Christians for paving the road to "coronavirus hell." In her article, contributor Katherine Stewart draws a parallel between 19th century advocates of slavery and religious Christians whose "denial of science and critical thinking," she says, "now haunts the American response" to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The article is riddled with a series of falsehoods that have little basis in empirical evidence but flatter the author's political biases and bigotry. For instance, Stewart accuses President Trump of having a "tendency to trust his gut" over the counsel of scientists and experts. Except Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have repeatedly said the nation's commander-in-chief has based all of his major decisions on their advice.

Read the full story ›