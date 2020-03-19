O.J. Simpson says he'll go 'crazy' if all golf courses are closed

(NEW YORK POST) O.J. Simpson is worried he won’t get to golf for a while.

Simpson — who was acquitted in 1995 of the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in the infamous case that became known as “The Trial of the Century” — said one of the golf courses he played at on Wednesday was closing because of the coronavirus outbreak, and he didn’t seem too happy about it.

“I kind of understand what the golf course is doing,” he said. “I’m not going to criticize them. But you know, you let guys have their own golf cart. You tell them not to, you know, pull the pin out, I guess, you don’t touch the pin. You don’t really get that close to one other on a golf course.

