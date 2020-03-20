Obama lawyers now claim: 'Gist' of Steele dossier 'true'

Lawyers for the Democratic National Committee and the Barack Obama White House contend in a petition to dismiss a lawsuit by Carter Page that the debunked Steele "dossier" is essentially "true."

The onetime Trump campaign adviser Page sued the DNC and its law firm of Perkins Coie, which hired Fusion GPS to produce the anti-Trump, opposition-research dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The Obama Justice Department and FBI used the dossier as primary evidence to obtain warrants to surveil Page in its investigation of claims of Trump-Russia collusion that special counsel Robert Mueller could not substantiate.

The motion to dismiss the case, however, contends the "alleged defamatory statements" against Page made by Steele "were substantially true," the Washington Examiner reported.

The Democratic lawyers argue the court lacks jurisdiction, that Page's claims of defamation and conspiracy passed the statute of limitations, and that Page did properly allege defamation and conspiracy,

"Here, the 'gist' of the complained-of statements — that Page coordinated with Russian government contacts as an adviser to the Trump campaign — aligns with Page's own description of his conduct," the motion states. "Page's own allegations demonstrate the substantial truth of statements that Page traveled to Russia and met with associates of the Russian government. Plaintiffs' defamation claims should be dismissed based on that basis alone."

'Historic' abuse

Page's lawsuit was filed in January in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois' Eastern Division.

His lawyers said it is the "first of multiple actions in the wake of historic" abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act documented by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a report released in December.

Horowitz found the Obama administration was guilty of 17 "significant omissions and errors" in the process of obtaining four warrants to spy on Page.

The RedState blog commented the "real goldmine" in Page's lawsuit "will not be a monetary settlement, it will be the discovery process which will give Carter Page's legal team the ability to gain access to all manner of communications by the DNC and Perkins Coie concerning anything to do with the Steele Dossier."

RedState said Page was the "designated fall-guy in the attempted Democrat coup against President Trump."

Page attorney John Pierce said the lawsuit is the "first step to ensure that the full extent of the FISA abuse that has occurred during the last few years is exposed and remedied."

"Defendants and those they worked with inside the federal government did not and will not succeed in making America a surveillance state," Pierce said.

The complaint alleges: "The DNC, through Perkins Coie, Elias, and Sussman, hired Fusion GPS not to report the truth but to create dirt. And they forged ahead with disseminating the defamatory information produced by Fusion GPS to further Defendants’ own political ambitions."

After the release of the Horowitz report in December, the Justice Department told the FISA court it believed the final two spy warrants issued by the court against Page were "invalid."

Horowitz criticized Steele in his report, concluding FBI meetings with Steele's sources "raised significant questions about the reliability of the Steele election reporting."

The Examiner noted the CIA referred to Steele's dossier as "internet rumor."

Horowitz also revealed an FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, altered a key document to claim falsely that Page was not a source for the CIA.

Clinesmith is under criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is probing the origins of the Obama investigation of the Trump campaign.