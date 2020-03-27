Obama official spread false story about hospital withholding treatment

(REDSTATE) Andy Slavitt was the former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under Barack Obama from March 2015 to the end of his presidency. He describes himself as “ACA head under Obama.”

Since the Wuhan coronavirus hit, Slavitt has been an extremist voice, putting the worse possible face on everything, claiming things like “experts expect over 1 million deaths in the U.S. since the virus was not contained & we cannot even test for it,” according to National Review. But that is decidedly not what the experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have been saying,

As Birx has said, such extreme predictions don’t match the reality of what they are seeing on the ground. That doesn’t mean don’t take it seriously or do all the things we’ve been doing in response re: social distancing. But there is a middle between “it’s nothing” and “everyone is going to die.”

