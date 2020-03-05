Organized labor may hold Obama failure against Biden

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden's efforts to win union support in the Democratic primary are being hurt by the fact that many in the labor movement are bitter that the Obama administration failed to pass their top priority at the time, "card check" legislation.

As vice president, Biden was the administration's point man for card check, which would have made union organizing radically easier by effectively getting rid of workplace elections. After an initial push from the administration, the effort fizzled out, and the Senate never voted on the legislation. A lot of union activists haven't forgotten.

When the 725,000-member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers tweeted in favor of Biden on Sunday, critics repeatedly cited card check as a reason why Biden wasn't worthy of support. "Biden talks the talk but what has he done? Did he vote for card check or any pro-union laws? Bernie did," tweeted disgruntled activist Edward Szewczyk. When the union endorsed Biden last month, it quickly became apparent there was significant dissent inside the ranks. 1,200 IBEW members signed a letter demanding that the union back Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a card check fan, instead.

