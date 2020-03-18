The panic, fear and shutdown will doom the EU

The panic fear over the coronavirus and COVID-19 may be the very element that brings about the upcoming major economic decline and restructuring of ownership all across the West.

This is mysterious, indeed. This coronavirus has so far delivered considerably fewer deaths than most other yearly influenzas, yet the media frenzy is at an all-time high. Truth is, most of us will catch it. British authorities say 60-80% of the population will get the coronavirus.

According to the World Health Orgaization, 650,000 people die yearly of a regular influenza. Yearly deaths due to regular flus in the U.S. are around 80,000, CNN reported in 2018. Compared to Chinese numbers from corona, the 2018 U.S. influenza was much more impactful. Yet, no media pumped that story up back then.

The number of COVID-19 deaths could, of course, rise to massive counts. It is a light to medium illness, mostly dangerous to the elderly or those who already suffer from respiratory illnesses. Risk lies in the capacity of the health care system to handle respiratory complex treatment.

Yet, the illness is not unknown any longer, as China has been through the curve and is demobilizing field hospitals as of now. March 15 China reported a total of 80,849 sick from coronavirus, 3,199 dead and 66,931 recovered. Even considering Chinese under reporting, the numbers are still very low. Israeli scientists already claim the vaccine is weeks away. Whoever owns that vaccine, of course, is set to earn billions.

So, why do the media push such panic over coronavirus, but not over regular flus that kill hundreds of thousands more? Who will profit from this panic as the economy plunges and massive bankruptcies require new owners and new liquidity to the market?

The psychology of the fear of coronavirus has so far produced the worst market crash since the 1980s or even earlier. The media hype is key. Do the owners of the mainstream press have market interests? Oxfam numbers show around 60 individuals own over 50% of world assets. Will we see 10 individuals own it post-corona?

The U.S. and the United Kingdom have so far chosen different approaches than the European Union to the emergence of the virus. On the continent and in Scandinavian countries such as Norway and Denmark, panicking political leaders unbelievably have chosen full economic shutdown of restaurants, barber shops, retail, almost everything except food stores, pushing those nations into a massive breakdown of their economies and brutal recession.

Who on earth advises European leaders to shut down their own economies over what their own health authorities call a mild to medium flu?

The U.S. and U.K. stress the need to keep business running and daily life open as long as possible, targeting high-risk groups. The U.K. national emergency plan focuses on the most endangered, on equipping hospitals, avoiding contact and keeping business open, the country now flooding with respiratory masks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson prescribes caution and the need to consider avoiding plunging the country into even deeper troubles. The United Kingdom is not as hard hit by coronavirus as mainland EU Europe, which may change in the weeks to come – and the approach likewise.

The United States and U.K. seem coordinated in their approach and are set to gain economically on their measures, providing the virus does not accelerate out of proportion.

The EU choice of total shutdown of the economy was a remarkably quick response, likely producing a sever decline and economic recession.

The massive recession ahead all across Europe, brutally enhanced by the EU government's panic shutdown of daily life, will result in catastrophic bankruptcies. Coffee shops, restaurants, entertainment, airlines, energy companies, green energy companies, retail and so on will plunge like concrete. Hundreds of thousands without a job. 1929 yet again.

The result will, in a few months, be a massive shift of ownership as the back of the old system is broken. As panic grips EU Europe, precisely the shutdown of shops and industries over a virus that has not caused even a tenth of the amount of deaths Europe yearly experiences, may prove to be the very worst irresponsible action. It may mark yet another ending point of Western hegemony, as Russia quietly celebrates a very low debt rate with a highly competitive oil industry, and China is on the rise post-coronavirus.