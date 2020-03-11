Pastor convicted of molesting girls is preaching at U.S. church, again

(NEWS4JAX) -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who once served time in prison for sex crimes has become the new pastor of Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and some said they’re concerned that he’s leading the congregation.

The Rev. Darrell Gilyard admitted to molesting two girls and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2009 followed by probation. He’s currently a registered sex offender in the state of Florida.

Lynn Jones, an editor for the Jacksonville Free Press, said she received calls of concern about Gilyard being installed.

