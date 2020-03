(WVLA) -- A Louisiana church hosted more than 1,800 people at its Sunday morning service, going against state and federal guidelines for social distancing to hold the service.

Pastor Tony Spell says the Life Tabernacle Church in Central believes in the “healing hand of Jesus,” even through an aggressive global pandemic.

Throughout the service, parishioners were seen touching each other and closely gathering, with very few of them wearing masks or gloves.

