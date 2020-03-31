Pastor urges governor to reclassify churches as essential amid coronavirus

(WZTV) -- CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee -- A Tennessee pastor is calling on Governor Bill Lee to reclassify churches as essential institutions during the fight against novel coronavirus.

Bishop Dr. Alvin E. Miller, Sr. from St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville penned the letter to the governor, in efforts to keep churches open.

“It is disturbing to me how grocery stores, gas stations, drug stores, day care centers, etc. can be designated as essential businesses; yet churches and religious institutions are not part of the list of essential businesses,” Bishop Miller wrote. “How can churches and religious institutions not be classified as ‘essential’ when our nation is fighting one of its greatest enemies since its existence?”

