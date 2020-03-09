Pathetic: These 2 are the best Democrats have to offer?

Is this is what its come down to for the Democratic Party? Two losers, whose greatest political achievements have been entering politics without the proverbial chamber pot used for micturition (and in Sanders' case no window to throw same out of) who've amassed personal fortunes beyond the dreams of avarice. With them is Hillary Clinton lurking in the shadows, watching for any opportunity to inject herself into the contest, hoping that a third opportunity would be the magic amulet that turns her dreams of being president into more than the nocturnal enuresis she experiences dreaming about her failed past efforts.

Sanders and Biden have anemic political records. Sanders' resume reads that he was elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981 by a margin of 10 votes, a position he held until 1989. He was elected in 1990 to represent Vermont's at-large district in the House of Representatives. He held that seat until 2007 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate seat he now holds, making his tenure in public office nearly 40 years.

The consensus is that Sanders didn't earn a regular paycheck from working a real job until he was elected mayor at 40 years of age. He does nothing to refute the accusations that he used his illegitimate child to obtain welfare. Specific to that point, holding elected office was just the exchange of one welfare check for another, where he is called sir and wears rumpled, off-the-rack suits. Perhaps this is the real reason Sanders embraced socialism – he found it easier to loot the coffers of others than work for his own money.

While it's true that he did co-sponsor over 340 bills – co-sponsoring a bill simply means that he signed his name to a bill along with however many others. What is not contestable is that only three of the 13 bills he co-sponsored that were reported by committee became actual laws; and they were: 1) A bill to designate Postal Service Building in Fair Haven, Vermont, be renamed the Matthew Lyon Post Office Building, 2006; 2) Veteran's Compensation Cost of Living Adjustment Act, 2013; and 3) A bill to designate a Postal Service Building in Danville, Vermont, renamed the Thaddeus Stevens Post Office, 2014.

And to be clear, those bills were laden with pork-barrel spending. With the help of Snopes.com and TruthOrFiction.com, two masters of misreporting the facts when being fully truthful would harm a leftist, Sanders would have the uninitiated believe he is only worth a million dollars or so, which isn't something to be sneezed at when we consider he has lived off the taxpayers his entire life.

The truth is that no one knows for sure exactly what Sanders' true net worth is because virtually all of his assets are in his wife's name. That said, they do have three homes and no less than a million dollars-plus pensions, as well as money that has yet to be publicly vetted from a $10 million bank loan transaction for Burlington College, the school formerly controlled by his wife. The loan led to an FBI investigation with allegations that Bernie used his influence to lobby for the loan.

Enriching family members is a major perk in politics, especially for someone like Sanders who has lived his entire life off the sweat of others. But, I would be remiss if I didn't point out that Joe Biden has reportedly enriched his entire family. Of course, he denies (wink-wink) he did anything untoward that led to his brother, son et al. receiving and amassing massive fortunes.

That he spent his entire adult life in public office is Biden's claim to fame. Today there are times he doesn't know what state he's giving a speech in, and at other times he confuses other family members for his wife. He bullies people at his poorly attended rallies – challenging them do push-ups and arm-wrestle, while telling others he can kick portions of their anatomy. He creepily strokes and sniffs the hair of little girls and women. Even members of his own staff and political party are questioning his mental capacity to hold office.

One wonders how long it will be, allowing Democrats are able to steal the nomination from Sanders again, before we hear non compos mentis used as either a prefix or suffix to Biden's name.

These are the best the Democratic Party has to offer? Two candidates who have spent their adult lives in political office having accomplished nothing apart from amassing huge personal fortunes. Now they claim to be the only ones who can fix what they claim is wrong with America?

The fact that they think the accomplishments of President Trump in just three years are somehow bad for Americans is by itself enough reason not to vote for them. Especially Sanders, who plans to initiate a $97 trillion agenda with fantasyland ideas regarding how to pay for same. (See: "No, Sanders Cannot Pay For His $97 Trillion Agenda," Brian Riedl, Manhattan Institute, Feb. 29, 2020.)

For his part, Biden will be happy just to get the nomination so he can turn it over to Hillary.