Pelosi rips Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

(FOX NEWS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called out President Trump on Sunday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that his denial of the seriousness of the pathogen and his delay in ramping up the federal government’s response to it has proved “deadly” for Americans.

“His denial at the beginning was deadly, his delaying of getting equipment ... to where it is needed is deadly, and now the best thing would be to do is to prevent more loss of life, rather than open things up so that, because we just don't know,” Pelosi said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Pelosi also criticized Trump for suggesting that he would relax federal guidelines on business closures and social distancing in parts of the country so far less affected by the coronavirus – arguing that the U.S. “should be taking every precaution” and questioning whether Trump is listening to public health officials’ suggestions.

