Pelosi scolded for demanding help for wealthy amid coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is lobbying for a fourth bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic, one that would implement her vision of open voting, subsidies for abortion and more, is being scolded for asking that a tax break for the wealthy be included.

A statement from the office of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, blasted her for her plan to roll back a cap on state and local tax deductions.

According to a report in Fox News, she wants lifted the current $10,000 limit on deductions from federal income for state and local taxes.

But, the report said, "A 2019 report from the Joint Committee on Taxation projected that of those who would face lower tax liability from elimination of the cap – which only affects those who itemize tax deductions – 94 percent earn at least $100,000. The government would lose out on $77.4 billion in tax dollars, with more than half of that amount being saved by taxpayers earning $1 million or more."

Pelosi had told the New York Times she wants Congress to repeal the limit and even make it retroactive for 2018 and 2019 because that would give those Americans, those among the highest-earners in the nation, "more disposable income."

Democrats in the U.S. House already have been trying to remove the limit, after a trend developed that residents are moving out of states and local jurisdictions with very high taxes to areas like Florida, which has no state income tax.

There even was a lawsuit by several of this high-tax states, New York, Maryland, Connecticut and New Jersey, whose officials claimed it was unfair to them. The case was dismissed by a federal judge.

In fact, New York over the last year has lost 63,772 taxpaying residents to Florida, the report said. "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has suggested that if the states want to prevent this from happening, they should lower their taxes," it said.

The cap stems from President Trump's 2017 tax reform.

A spokesperson in Grassley's office told the Examiner, "This is a nonstarter. Millionaires don’t need a new tax break as the federal government spends trillions of dollars to fight a pandemic."