Pentagon isolating critical troops to be ready in crisis amid pandemic

'Our command and control watch teams here in the headquarters split into shifts'

Published March 30, 2020 at 11:46am
(CNN) -- Some of the most critical US senior military commanders and nuclear and special operations forces are now operating under extraordinary protection measures to ensure that in the event of a sudden security crisis, including any potential nuclear mission, there will be enough healthy troops and leaders to carry out orders as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

There have only been vague references to many of these measures, but taken together, they present a picture of how much worry and effort is going into ensuring the pandemic stops short of impacting the nation's defense.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has publicly voiced concern that the military's readiness must be maintained.

