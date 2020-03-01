Pete defeat: Buttigieg quits presidential race

(FOX NEWS) -- Pete Buttigieg told supporters he's ending his presidential campaign on Sunday, a campaign source confirmed to Fox News, in an abrupt and surprising pullout that further narrows the field of Democrats less than a month after he declared victory in the contested Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg had been scheduled to headline a rally in Dallas, Texas on Sunday night. The charter plane has been rerouted to South Bend, Ind., where Buttigieg will announce that he is dropping out, Fox News has learned.

Buttigieg's withdrawal comes just days before 14 states are set to head to the polls on Super Tuesday, where one-third of all delegates for the Democratic nomination will be at stake. His exit will likely harm frontrunner Bernie Sanders by providing a coalescing boost to more moderate candidates, as Buttigieg had gone on the offensive against Sanders and sought to appeal to the centrist base of the Democratic Party.

