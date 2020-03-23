Photos of believers fill pews for church service

(NEWSCENTERMAINE) -- SACO, Maine — It's a sure sign of the times this Sunday: empty churches and places of worship because of coronavirus 'social distancing.'.
Many religious gatherings are going digital. But for one minister in Saco, he has still found a way to safely fill nearly every pew in the church.
“Of course every pastor’s worst fear is preaching to an empty sanctuary," said Scott Cousineau, senior minister of First Parish Church. “But I never imagined I would be preaching to an array of photographs.”