Police arrest teen boys for savage street beating of 15-year-old girl

(THE BLAZE) Five teenage boys have been arrested and charged in the brutal street beating of a 15-year-old girl that went viral this week.

According to the New York Post, the teens ranged in age from 14 to 17 and have been charged with robbery and gang assault. However, their names were not made public, likely because they are minors.

Each boy was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Saturday, the New York Daily News reported.

One of the mothers of the boys told the Daily News that she made her son turn himself into police.

