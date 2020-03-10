Police officer goes viral after singing soulful gospel song: 'God sees me for who I am'

A Virginia police officer has made national headlines after singing a passionate rendition of the gospel song "The Best of Me" by Marvin Sapp.

Mervin Mayo works at Richmond Alternative School in Richmond, Virginia, as a school resource officer, according to Fox News.

But the 15-year police veteran also has an impressive set of vocal pipes, wowing the internet with his soulful gospel singing.

Last week, Mayo posted a video of himself seated at a keyboard, accompanying himself to the Sapp song while still wearing his police uniform.

"When everyone else around could only see my failures, God saw the best in Me... it doesn't matter what I did, because God sees me for who I am.... He knows MY heart..," Mayo captioned the video.

The video reached a million views last week, with Mayo becoming a bit of an internet celebrity thanks to his heartfelt singing.

"I’ve always been inspired by this song, but for some reason, I couldn’t get it out of my head," Mayo told WTVR-TV in Richmond. "So, I had to get to a piano immediately to minister to myself."

Mayo had an encouraging word for those who are navigating painful and difficult situations in their own lives.

"Know that, no matter what you are going through, there is a higher power that looks beyond your faults and see your needs," he said.

Mayo told WTVR that music is part of who he is, and he sings regularly with his church.

"I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime," he said.

On the day he recorded "The Best of Me," Mayo said he had been needing to sing the song to himself first and foremost before sharing it with the world.

"I had just gotten off work and stopped by the church, where I am a minister of music, on the way home to do praise and worship for myself," he said.

"I have to minister to myself before I can minister to someone else."

Now, his soulful song has resonated with hearts across America as a reminder that God is in control, seeing and caring about each human need.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.