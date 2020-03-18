SECTIONS
Pope asks God to stop epidemic with His hand

'Don't waste these difficult days. Rediscover importance of hugging relatives'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2020 at 3:09pm
(LA REPUBBLICA) -- VATICAN CITY - “During these difficult days we can find small, concrete gestures expressing closeness and concreteness towards the people closest to us, a caress for our grandparents, a kiss for our children, for the people we love. These are important, decisive gestures. If we live these days like this, they won't be wasted.”

Pope Francis spends his days in the Vatican following closely the news on the coronavirus emergency. Two days ago he went to Santa Maria Maggiore and to the church of San Marcello al Corso to pray. He tells la Repubblica what these days are teaching him.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







