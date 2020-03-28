Pope Francis: COVID-19 has exposed man's vulnerability

(PML DAILY) Pope Francis has said that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed our vulnerability and immortality, which calls us to repent and turn to God.

In a moving homily delivered at the Vatican before giving a special blessing to the world, the head of the Catholic Church said amid the coronavirus pandemic, humanity has been exposed to have diverted from the original aim of our Creator.

While alluding to the Gospel of Mark 4:35, Pope Francis explained how Jesus’ disciples were filled with fear that the storm would cause the storm to sink yet the Lord was comfortably sleeping in the very boat.

The Holy See explained that just like the apostles were gripped by fear and did not have enough faith, humanity has also lost faith in God in the face of the coronavirus.

