Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg

(MAZA INSIDE) Prince Harry was duped by Russian pranksters, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who were posing as Greta Thunberg and her father in a prank phone call. The prince reportedly received the calls when he was on Vancouver Island in Canada, according to Geo.

The pranksters called the duke at his home in Canada and disguised as Greta Thunberg, a climate activist from Sweden and her father Svante, on New year’s Eve and January 22.

The conversation started with Harry’s views on climate change and extended to Megxit. Harry said he and Meghan are happier as commoners and their life in Canada is much better than serving as senior royals.

Prince Harry, while responding to one of the pranksters’ queries, commented that the world is run by sick people and it is not a good time to be in the world.

