Prison inmates in West report being forced into Islam

It's no secret that prisons in Western nations are petri dishes for Islamic radicalism.

Muslims in prison use their time to recruit others to jihad.

But now, the Voice of Europe reports, Muslims in prison in Denmark are forcing other inmates to join their prayers.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Prisons in the European nation have turned "overwhelmingly Islamic," and "non-Muslim inmates [are] abused and forced to participate in Islamic prayer," Voice of Europe reports.

"It's not exactly breaking news that immigrants, particularly third world immigrants, are vastly overrepresented in Western Europe crime statistics. What hasn’t been seen, up until lately is that prisons that are filled primarily with Muslim inmates," the report explained.

The Danish Prison Federation has now raised the alarm about such conditions.

The report said 50.5% of inmates in Danish prisons are foreigners or immigrants, and in Copenhagen, it's 66.3%.

"Without a doubt, this has affected daily life in prisons," the report said. "Muslim prisoners are using their numbers to take control of the food other inmates are allowed to eat, and they are forcing them to participate in Islamic prayer. Reports have also surfaced about Muslim inmates pouring boiling oil with sugar on Danish prisoners."

In the report, Prison Federation chief Bo Yde Sørensen explained the problem has been growing over the years, but officials have been reluctant to address it.

Not only are Muslim inmates taking control of food and requiring others to take part in Islamic prayers, there are brutal assaults, according to Sørensen.

A prisons agency official contends nine of 10 inmates are "Danes" because of their legal residence in Denmark, but Sørensen said the problem is growing.

The report said the Quran is the most popular book among inmates in Norwegian prisons.

Jihad Watch notes prisons across the West now are "breeding grounds of jihad recruitment," partly because authorities fear being labeled "Islamophobic."