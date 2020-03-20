Private sector responds before gov't, moves to ensure seniors get groceries they need

In a testament to how unique the country’s private sector can be, companies across the country are stepping up to help those being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a difficult time for the country, retailers are demonstrating just how exceptional American businesses can be when they are at their best.

Concerned about the most vulnerable among their customers, a number of local and national retailers have dedicated specific shopping hours for seniors.

In Arizona, Phoenix-based grocers Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' will open exclusively for those age 65 and older from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for the time being, Arizona Family reported.

The area’s Los Altos Ranch Markets location will also set aside the first hour of each day specifically for seniors and first responders.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Additionally, national retail chains operating in the area are enacting similar measures for shoppers.

Costco, Dollar General, Target and Walmart will each reserve shopping hours for seniors in their stores, after they have been cleaned and restocked.

The phenomenon is also occurring in other cities.

Dollar General and Walmart both announced that they have instituted special shopping hours for seniors nationwide.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement that his company is dedicated to helping during the epidemic.

“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often,” Vasos said.

Beginning March 24 through April 28, each U.S. Walmart location will host a seniors-only shopping hour every Tuesday for customers 60 and older beginning one hour before stores open to the general public.

Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith also announced in a news release that all 24-hour stores will change hours and instead be open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning March 19.

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours,” Smith said.

While health experts are still gathering data about the coronavirus, it is believed that older adults are the most vulnerable to the disease, especially if they have one or more underlying health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the Trump administration's response to the country’s current health and financial crisis has been outstanding, it is invigorating to see corporate America step up to help during a time of such uncertainty. Right now, it's private companies, not the government, working to ensure that seniors get the groceries they need.

So much for the whole “capitalism exploits” spiel from far-left Democrats and Bernie Bros.

In a socialist society, a public health crisis such as the current one would likely be exacerbated by empty store shelves.

While many Americans have ventured out to find some shelves empty in recent weeks, the owners of those shelves are quickly adapting to changes in the market to restock them.

They’re also instituting policies that ensure those shelves are clean for the most vulnerable among us.

Isn't capitalism grand?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.