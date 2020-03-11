Prof who blasts Trump's mental capacity won't say a peep about Biden

Bandy Lee is a psychiatrist at Yale University who repeatedly has diagnosed President Trump's mental health as being deficient.

All without meeting him.

But now she's taking a hands-off approach to Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, whose gaffes, angry outbursts and cognitive collapses are mounting during his campaign for the White House.

On Tuesday, for example, Biden lashed out at a Detroit voter, telling him, "You're full of s***." He also recently said he's running for the Senate.

The Washington Monthly reported Lee's explanation of her refusal to comment on Biden while continuing her attacks on the president.

"I do not diagnose without examination and do not speak about public figures in general, unless there is evidence of such profound danger to public health and well-being because of serious signs of mental instability in a public servant, that it would be a public disservice not to share the knowledge and training that I have. Biden has not risen to this threshold," she said.

"I never spoke up about a president or a presidential candidate either before or after Donald Trump, and neither have thousands of mental health professionals who have come forth with similar concerns in ways that are unprecedented in U.S. history, for any president of any party," she continued. "I only speak up when there is a medical need of such great magnitude as to risk the survival of the human species. This is definitively Donald Trump, not Biden. Nor is it Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, or any other false equivalences people wish to create for political purposes."

The Gateway Pundit blog noted that only three days earlier, Lee was continuing her attacks on Trump.

Lee told Salon in an interview this week that Trump's preoccupation with his image amid the spread of the coronavirus is "putting lives at risk" and Vice President Pence is only "enabling."

Salon said Lee, who also teaches at Yale Law School, has spent the last three years "urging Congress to respond more forcefully to the dangers posed by what she sees as the president’s deteriorating mental health."

"Lee, who consults widely with state and foreign governments on public health approaches to violence prevention, urged the House Judiciary Committee to include a panel of mental health experts during Trump’s impeachment and called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold of the president," Salon said.

The Legal Insurrection blog commented it has become "increasingly clear that Lee is using her position to influence politics for purely partisan reasons."

"How does the Yale administration justify this?"

Fox News analyst Brit Hume said this week it's obvious that Biden is becoming "senile." And Donald Trump Jr. said Biden is showing signs of Alzheimer's.

Lee was among a group of psychiatrists who volunteered to diagnose Trump by long-distance, and just weeks ago she urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to order the president into an "involuntary evaluation."

She said in a statement at the time that "hearing about mental health aspects in the context of the impeachment hearings is critical, partly because, for the past 2.5 years we have been very deeply concerned about mental instability of the president, and pretty much all that we have said has born (sic) out to be true."

In a subsequent interview with Salon, Lee raised the prospect of an "involuntary evaluation" of the president.

Pelosi, Lee claimed, "has the right" to force Trump into such a review.

"I am beginning to believe that a mental health hold ... will become inevitable," Lee told the publication.

Lee began making long-distance diagnostic evaluations of the president even before he was elected.

She later authored a book titled "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President."

"As a coworker, [Pelosi] has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not," Lee claimed in the Salon interview. "Anyone can call 911 to report someone who seems dangerous, and family members are the most typical ones to do so. But so can coworkers, and even passersby on the street. The law dictates who can determine right to treatment, or civil commitment, and in all 50 U.S. states this includes a psychiatrist."

The psychiatrist intent on involuntarily removing Trump from office said the "advantage of a coworker starting this process is that a court can mandate a mental capacity evaluation before the dangerous person returns to work. The committing physician is preferably the patient's treater, but does not have to be."

Medical association ethics codes discourage doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met in person.

In fact, the American Psychological Association maintains the "Goldwater Rule," which came about as a result of an attempt by various mental health practitioners to disparage Barry Goldwater's mental health during the 1964 presidential campaign.

It explains: "On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement."

Authoritarian regimes such as the Soviet Union fine-tuned the political weaponization of psychiatry, confining many dissidents of sound mind to insane asylums for "involuntary evaluations" because of their political opposition.

Today's long-distance psychiatric diagnoses of Trump, in violation of the Goldwater Rule, are based on the "president's public appearances, tweets, interviews, and also from special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page report," says Lee.