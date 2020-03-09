Reflections on my 80th birthday: I'm just getting started!

Most are aware of the Chuck Norris Facts or jokes, which are those sayings or superhero-like memes about me that have gone viral on the internet. There are literally hundreds of thousands of them that have appeared everywhere over the last decade, including those I saw when visiting U.S. troops in the Middle East. They were even written out on military arsenal and porta-potties in the deserts of war zones. (Don't tell the Pentagon!)

After being repeatedly hounded by publishers, I finally gave in and wrote my 101 Favorite Chuck Norris Facts and Stories About my Life" (here's the Kindle and ebook versions). It was a lot of fun writing it, and I'm humbled and honored that it was so well received and has been given as a humorous and inspirational reading gift to countless students, military personnel and fans of all ages of my 20-plus action films, "Walker" television series and martial arts career.

Here are two "Facts" about my birth included in my book that made me laugh:

"Chuck Norris was born in a log cabin that he built with his bare hands."

"When Chuck Norris was born, no one cried but the delivery doctor. Never slap Chuck Norris!"

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Those are hilarious. They are also hyperbole. But there's some truth in the fact that strange circumstances did actually surround my birth.

I was born by normal delivery, if you can call seven days of labor and being born bluish-purple from prolonged oxygen deprivation "normal."

Both Mom and I almost didn't make it. But on March 10, 1940, I weighed in for the first round of life's big fight at 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom was only 18 years old.

For the first five days of my life, the doctors and others weren't sure I was going to live. Mom still has a letter from my grandmother to my aunt, dated that same week, which says, "Wilma's baby probably isn't going to live." But we surprised them all!

The name on my birth certificate is Carlos Ray Norris. I received my first name from the Rev. Carlos Berry, my family's minister in Ryan, Oklahoma, a very small town on the border of Texas where I was born. My middle name was my father's first name.

"Chuck" was actually a nickname given to me in the military. During boot camp, one of the guys in my barracks asked me about my name: "Carlos?" he said. "That's a rather odd name for someone who isn't Hispanic, isn't it? What does Carlos mean in English?" When I told him it was roughly equivalent to Charles, he replied, "Good, then we'll call you Chuck. Chuck Norris." The nickname stuck, although my family, wife and old friends still call me Carlos.

Well, believe it or not, it's true. My family and I are celebrating my 80th birthday this week.

And I must say that I feel as strong and vigorous as I did when I was 50. My mother is turning 99 this year (May 4), so I'm grateful to be born with great genes and come from a legacy with longevity.

When I think about being 80 years young, I think about our now deceased friends, former President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush. In 2004, in celebration of his 80th birthday, I was asked by President Bush to skydive with him. We landed in a large field near the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. We jumped in tandem with members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. It was so much fun!

He and first lady Barbara have always impressed my wife, Gena, and me, which is why they served as key mentors and examples for us in our marriage, our faith and our service to country. They also make me think of lots of others from the Greatest Generation who I've recently read about who did amazing things over 80 years of age, too. Let me share a few examples to inspire you.

According to ABC News, Frank Shearer, a retired physician in Washington state, celebrated his 100th birthday by water skiing! When describing why he did it, he said, "I just ski for fun. And it's fun out there in the water on a nice day."

Johanna Quaas is regarded as the world's oldest gymnast, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The Washington Post reported that this 95-year-old does "tricks on the parallel bars that might vex athletes half her age." Born in 1925 in Saxony, Germany, when the country was still known as the Weimar Republic, Johanna said, "If you are fit, it is easier to master life. My face is old, but my heart is young."

Some of you might remember the name of Olga Kotelko, who was a Canadian track and field legend. By the time of her death in 2014, she had won 750 gold medals and set 37 world records in multiple disciplines, including 100m, javelin, shot put, discus and long jump, in her age category for the Masters competition, age 90-95. Wow!

Dorris Haddock, also known as "Granny D," walked across the United States from the ages of 88-90. In 2004, at age 94, she also ran for U.S. Senate. The Los Angeles Times reported that "the subtitle of her autobiography, written with Dennis Burke, was 'You're Never Too Old to Raise a Little Hell.'"

E Bruce Heilman was a World War II veteran who became the president of several American colleges and universities. His October 2019 obituary read: "At age 71 and looking for a new challenge, Heilman's wife, Betty, gifted him a Harley Davidson, which he proceeded to ride and enjoy for the next 22 years. He took his Harley across the country multiple times and traversed all 50 states."

"Even at the age of 93, Dr. Heilman was a sought-after speaker. He was tireless in his preparation of speeches, which incorporated poetry, humor and a rapid-fire delivery that kept audiences engaged and inspired. One of his most satisfying roles was that of spokesperson for the Greatest Generations Foundation, where he traveled the globe to spread the history and lessons that shaped those in the Greatest Generations."

England's Tom Lackey was first strapped to a plane's wing for a flight when he was in his 80s. At age 85, Lackey made the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest person to be on top of an aircraft while it looped the loop. He even walked on an airplane wing at the age of 94 and again at 95! The BBC News reported that the widower described where his mind was during such stunts: "When I'm up in the sky I mainly think of my wife. I always carry a photo of her, I think of her and try to think what she would think of me."

These are just six examples of myriad individuals who didn't stop living before they died. In fact, they remind me of a study once reported by Tony Campolo, a sociology professor and well-known Christian speaker. Campolo described the study of 50 people over the age of 95 who were asked what they would do differently if given the opportunity to live life over again. There were many answers, but three stood out more than others with the majority of respondents: they would reflect more, risk more and do more things that would live on after they were dead.

Many Americans too quickly overlook and dismiss growing old and the elderly. We wrongly value and look down on old age to our detriment and demise. The fact is, with old age comes wisdom, knowledge and even more courage to risk. In my estimation, the older we get, our life experiences far outweigh any and all academic degrees combined.

We all were born with God-given potential to make a difference in this life, and it never stops until we do. Your life is not an accident. You were born with a purpose or purposes. You have a destiny, and maybe even multiple destinies. And if you're still able to read this, your life is far from over.

As my mother has told me all my life, "God has a plan for your life." Yes, He does, mother, and still does!

As far as I'm concerned, at 80 years young, I'm just getting started!