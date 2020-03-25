Regular baths can lower death risk from heart disease

(STUDY FINDS) -- OSAKA, Japan — Dust off the rubber duckies. A new study finds that taking a nice hot bath on a daily basis can reduce one’s risk of dying from cardiovascular-related issues (heart attack, stroke). While taking a bath once or twice a week is beneficial, researchers found that daily bath takers were in even better shape. Essentially, the more often you hop in the tub the better.

Unwinding after a long day with a relaxing bath has already been linked to improved sleep quality, but up until now the tub’s influence on one’s heart health had been largely unclear. So, the study’s authors analyzed data originally collected during a prior long-term population based tracking project that followed tens of thousands of middle aged (45-59 years old) Japanese adults.

At the beginning of that project, in 1990, all participants filled out surveys on their bathing habits as well as other lifestyle indicators like exercise routine, diet, alcohol intake, BMI, sleep habit, and medical profile. Since then, all the participants were monitored until they passed away or until the project ended in December 2009. In all, 30,076 people were tracked.

