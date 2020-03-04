Rush Limbaugh: Biden's latest flub actually wasn't a mistake

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh thinks Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's latest flub really wasn't a flub.

At a campaign event in Houston on Monday, Biden launched into a quote that mentions God, and since he cannot do that as a Democrat, he had to shut it down before reaching the word, Limbaugh told his listeners Tuesday.

Biden was trying to recite the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident," he began. But he concluded with: "All men and women created by, go– you know — you know the thing. You know how we talk about it, or we the people."

TRENDING: 'Go to hell!' Donna Brazile viciously erupts on GOP chairwoman

Limbaugh said: "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men endowed by their Creator — that's what he couldn’t say. Democrats can't acknowledge God. This is where Plugs, to me, is showing signs of being mentally with it. Plugs didn't forget God. What Plugs realized is he can't mention God as a Democrat. God is the ecology. God is climate change. You can't mention God. This is a party — God gets booed at the Democrat convention."

Limbaugh was recalling the 2012 Democratic National Convention, when mention of God was removed from the party platform.

"Have you forgotten? They remove God. And it's all about abortion. It's all about abortion," he said. "So Plugs (Biden) knows he can't mention Creator. So he's trying to [re]cite — and Plugs is old enough when the Democrats used to be able to mention God. They used to be able to go to church. They used to be able to talk about God. They used to be able to talk about Jesus Christ. They used to be able to incorporate God in their politics. They can't anymore.

"Don’t tell me these people are not a bunch of radical leftists. There’s nothing moderate or mainstream media about ’em. And Plugs here had his wits about him enough to realize that if he mentioned creator or God, he would be in deep doo-doo on the eve of Super Tuesday. So he caught himself. Now, he sounds stupid, but I think in this case Plugs’ mental acuity is actually on display.

"He's trying to tell them we know it's God, I can't say God, Creator, you know what I'm talking about, you know the thing, you know it, I can't say it. That's what he's saying to 'em. Don't doubt me on this, folks. He didn't forget God. He didn't forget endowed by Creator. He knows that. He's known that. Plugs is old enough that he was taught this in school and had to recite this in school like all the rest of us."

Biden's performance Monday:

You can’t make this up...

pic.twitter.com/Hq6dLUbXLC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2020

The Declaration of Independence states: "When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Biden was roundly mocked on Twitter.

We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men and women creates by the zlur ᗪᗷᗴᗷᗩIᘔYᔕᐯ

ˢᶦᵈᵛᵉʲᵃᶦ

sᴠᴜsʙᴡʙsᴜ bʞɟnxnsʌsq ...you know the thing! pic.twitter.com/VbnNeMnhb0 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 2, 2020

Twitter user 1st Responder PTSD Advocate said, "At first I thought all the @Joe Biden gaffes would make a great @realDonaldTrump commercial, but at this rate it'll have to be a half hour infomercial."

Limbaugh said he now believes that the Democrats expect to lose in 2020.

"They don’t want Bernie Sanders to be the nominee because they don’t want that kind of shellacking. They think they're gonna lose with Biden anyway. … This is all about the Democrat establishment, including media people, protecting themselves against a Democrat electoral defeat," he said.

"This is all about Chuck Todd and all the guys at ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN keeping their jobs and keeping their credibility. It’s all about Donna Brazile keeping her job at the DNC or whatever her job is. It’s all about the Democrat establishment not being swept aside like the Republican establishment was swept aside when Trump won. They don’t want any Never Trumpers in the Democrat Party. The people that would become the equivalent of the Never Trumpers, the Never Bernies, they don’t want to lose their positions. If that means that they have to lose to Trump, then that’s fine. It is so obvious to me what’s going on."