SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Russian immigrant grills Sanders on his socialism

Will it 'have the same results' in U.S.?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:13am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Russian immigrant challenged Sen. Bernie Sanders’s version of socialism, asking the 2020 Democrat if his agenda as president of the United States would echo Soviet policies in Russia.

A woman identified as Margaret asked Sanders at a Fox News town hall in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday, "As someone from Russia, a country that was greatly impacted by the negative effects of socialism, what assurances can you offer myself and other people impacted by socialism that Democratic socialism will not have the same results?"

The Vermont senator responded by denying that the Soviet Union was a socialist country and asserted that real socialism could be found in countries such as Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chuck Norris' best 'tough-guy' moments on screen
MSNBC personality falls for fake Trump tweet
Russian immigrant grills Sanders on his socialism
Judge: Iran responsible for Levinson kidnapping
Trump's new chief of staff self-quarantines
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×