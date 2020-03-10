Russian immigrant grills Sanders on his socialism

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Russian immigrant challenged Sen. Bernie Sanders’s version of socialism, asking the 2020 Democrat if his agenda as president of the United States would echo Soviet policies in Russia.

A woman identified as Margaret asked Sanders at a Fox News town hall in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday, "As someone from Russia, a country that was greatly impacted by the negative effects of socialism, what assurances can you offer myself and other people impacted by socialism that Democratic socialism will not have the same results?"

The Vermont senator responded by denying that the Soviet Union was a socialist country and asserted that real socialism could be found in countries such as Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

