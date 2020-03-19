SECTIONS
San Fran DA drops hate-crime charges against black man in name of 'restorative justice'

Attacker beat victim, 68, while shouting 'I hate Asians'

Published March 19, 2020 at 10:33am
(PLURALIST) Charges against a 20-year-old man who was accused of a hate crime in connection with the beating of an elderly Asian victim were withdrawn as part of a “restorative justice” effort by prosecutors in the case.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin made the decision on March 2 in the case against Dwayne Grayson, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Boudin, who was described in a Jacobin profile last year as a “socialist and the child of revolutionaries,” campaigned heavily on a progressive vision of criminal justice reform during the district attorney race.

Read the full story ›

