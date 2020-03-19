Schiff goes 'thud' when he complains 'freelancers' out of work

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy is describing the complaint by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that "freelancers" in his state are out of work as a big "THUD."

While it's true many are out of work, the primary reason is not the coronavirus, it's legislation by his own party.

California Assembly Bill 5 requires that freelance workers who contribute anything beyond a nominal amount of work to a company must be classified as employees and granted benefits.

As a result, freelance gigs have virtually vanished. Those affected include reporters, photographers, writers, DJs and wedding-industry workers.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Freelance, contract and gig economy workers are being hit hard by the economic impacts of this pandemic. Especially my constituents in the entertainment industry. Many can’t qualify for unemployment or other benefits. We are working to fix that in the next relief bill: pic.twitter.com/Ny3qhPXEXV — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 19, 2020

Apparently oblivious of his party's bill, Schiff claimed on Twitter: "Freelance, contract and gig economy workers are being hit hard by the economic impacts of this pandemic. Especially my constituents in the entertainment industry. Many can't qualify for unemployment or other benefits. We are working to fix that in the next relief bill."

Twitchy reacted: "Wow, where was this concern from the California Democrat after a certain law was passed in the state."

Twitter user Kevin Kiley wrote, "Congressman Schiff is right, but he doesn't mention the easiest and most important relief for California freelancers: an immediate suspension of #AB5," which was the law adopted by majority Democrats in the state legislature."

Twitchy said, "Maybe Schiff's first move to help his constituents could be to call on state Dems to take immediate action."

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell wrote on Twitter: "Call @GavinNewsom and ask him to Suspend #AB5. It was your party in power in this state that brought this Franken-law into life, and only the governor can kill it. That will be the FIRST STEP in getting independent contractors, professionals and gig workers relief."

Twitter user Let's Work Together wrote: "Actually, they were already unemployed thanks to your AB5 law, but nice try with the pandering."

Schiff's name has been in the headlines frequently. He was the Democrat who claimed for two years that he had proof of Trump-Russia collusion before special counsel Robert Mueller found he didn't.

He also led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's failed effort to remove Trump from office.