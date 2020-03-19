Schiff's lawyers claim they can keep secret congressional subpoenas

Lawyers for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who helped lead House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's effort to remove President Trump from office, contend he has a right to keep secret the subpoenas he used during the impeachment investigation to obtain the telephone records of private individuals.

The Washington Examiner reported lawyers for Schiff moved to dismiss a lawsuit by government watchdog Judicial Watch seeking access to the subpoenas.

Schiff's legal team told a federal court in Washington that such "requests and subpoenas were integral to the committee's inquiry and consistent with its mandate to investigate and issue a report" of its impeachment investigation.

Judicial Watch filed suit in December against Schiff and his House Intelligence Committee regarding his publication of the private phone records of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., journalist John Solomon, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, attorney Victoria Toensing and other American citizens.

The suit is based on the public's common-law right to examine government records after Judicial Watch received no response to a Dec. 6 records request.

"Adam Schiff abused his power to secretly subpoena and then publish the private phone records, in potential violation of law, of innocent Americans. What else is Mr. Schiff hiding?" asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

"Schiff and his committee ran roughshod over the rule of law in pursuit of the abusive impeachment of President Trump," he said. "This lawsuit serves as a reminder that Congressman Schiff and Congress are not above the law."

Judicial Watch said the records are "of critical public importance as the subpoenas were issued without any lawful basis and violated the rights of numerous private citizens."

Now Schiff's lawyers claim Judicial Watch has not demonstrated that the public interest in disclosure outweighs the House Defendants’ interest in non-disclosure, the Examiner reported.

They contend it isn't clear "for what precise purpose" Judicial Watch wants the records.

The lawyers claim the court doesn't even have jurisdiction in the dispute, that the written records are protected by the "speech or debate clause" of the Constitution and that they are not "public records."

Schiff's team said House Democrats who orchestrated the impeachment campaign used the telephone call information to show "contacts" between the White House and others.

The congressman claimed for two years he had secret evidence of Trump-Russia collusion before special counsel Robert Mueller debunked the claim. He then was a House manager in the Senate trial that failed to convict Trump.

FCC commissioner Brendan Carr has charged that Schiff's collection of "protected and confidential" call records of private citizens and government officials deprived them of their legal rights to go to court and to maintain privacy.

In a letter to Schiff, he pointed out that the FCC has proposed $200 million in fines against T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint for "apparent violations of these provisions."

The Examiner said Schiff has dismissed such concerns.

On Twitter, Carr said Schiff "deprived Americans ... of their legal right to go to court and seek to maintain the confidentiality of their sensitive call records."