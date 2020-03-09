Schumer censure gains momentum with new congressional letter

The call for censure of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for making threats against two Supreme Court justices is growing, with support from a former senator and other Republican leaders.

Among the signatories of an open letter to U.S. senators is former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint, Republican Attorney General's Association Chairman Jeff Landry, former Ronald Reagan campaign adviser Ed Rollins and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

According to Fox News, the letter was organized by the pro-Trump Article III Project, which is dedicated to helping get the president's judicial nominees confirmed.

The letter contends Schumer's apology for the remarks was insufficient, citing Chief Justice John Roberts' statement that the remarks were "not only inappropriate" but "dangerous."

"Schumer's threatening words were unmistakable, unprecedented, and unacceptable," the letter says. "Contrary to what his spokesman later claimed, Schumer's words were not addressed to Senate Republicans, but to two Supreme Court Justices, by name. Schumer's threat wasn't that Republicans would face electoral consequences, but that Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh 'will pay the price' and 'won’t know what hit them.'"

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has introduced a Senate resolution to censure Schumer.

"Of course Schumer’s attacks were 'inappropriate' and 'wrong'! He should be CENSURED," Hawley wrote on Twitter.

At a rally by pro-abortion advocates at the Supreme Court last week, Schumer shouted: "I want to tell you [Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you [Brett] Kavanaugh]. You release the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you."

In a rare public statement, Roberts rebuked him for his "dangerous" threats, and Schumer later tried to walk back his comments, saying he didn't mean them as a threat. But he didn't apologize or withdraw them.

See Schumer's threat, starting about 2:13:25 in this video from a pro-abortion group:

In a social media posting on Monday, the president said that goes far beyond "simple rhetoric."

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer said, “You will pay the price for this. You won’t know what HIT YOU.” That is far beyond simple rhetoric. That is a physical threat, or at least a threat that you better vote for us.” Trouble ahead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Hawley's proposal has been co-sponsored so far by 14 other senators. It calls for Schumer to be censured.

Fox News noted Schumer would be just the ninth senator in U.S. history to face a censure.

Monday's letter also was signed by Mike Davis of the Article III Project, William Chamberlain of Human Events, Matthew Heiman of George Mason law school, Jessica Anderson of Heritage Action. Kelly Shackelford of First Liberty Institute, Cleta Mitchell of Foley and Lardner, and others.