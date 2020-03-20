Scottish official: Covid-19 'quite useful' in culling seniors from National Health Service

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) You know all that talk about death panels and health care rationing and whatnot? Well here we have a Scottish official talking how the coronavirus will be “quite useful” in taking bed blockers out of the system. Or in other words, she’s talking about how great it will be to get rid of older people who are taking up beds in hospitals.

June Andrews is a professor in dementia studies, and served for years as the Director of the Centre for Change and Innovation for the Scottish government. She’s been praised in the past, winning awards and being recognized as one of the country’s foremost health experts.

But now she’s stepped in it by saying “If you’re on the board of a care home company, a pandemic is one of things you think about as a potential damage to your business because of the number of older people it’s going to take out of the system. Curiously, ripping off the sticking plaster, in a hospital that has 92 delayed discharges, a pandemic would be quite useful because your hospital would work because these people would be taken out of the system.”

Read the full story ›