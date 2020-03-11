SECTIONS
Security guard arrested for weapon for which he had permit

Confronted by cops as he drove home from work

March 11, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A security guard in New Jersey was charged with possessing illegal ammunition and unlawfully carrying a firearm despite having the required permits for security guards in the state.

Roosevelt Twyne, 25, was arrested after being stopped by Roselle Park Police as he drove home from work in early February on suspicion of having tinted windows on his car.

During the traffic stop, Twyne said he informed police he had a firearm and ammunition in the car. He provided police with his permits to carry the weapon, including a specialty permit for security guards in the state.

