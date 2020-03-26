Senate coronavirus bill: $350 million for migrants, refugees

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus Senate relief package unanimously passed by Republicans and Democrats includes $350 million in funding to assist migrants and refugees.

Passed Wednesday night, it calls for "an additional amount for 'Migration and Refugee Assistance,' $350,000,000, to remain available until expended, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus," < href="https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/senate-coronavirus-relief-bill-includes-350-million-in-funding-to-assist-migrants-and-refugees">the Washington Examiner reported.

That's $300 million more than Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought on the House side, the paper pointed out.

The $2.2 trillion package is expected to be passed Friday by the House and then be signed by President Trump.

Republicans have chastised House Democrats for including a host of agenda items unrelated to the coronavirus crisis, including $25 million in funding for the Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington.

The Examiner noted Democratic lawmakers such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have sought help for migrants and illegal immigrants during the coronavirus outbreak, urging the Trump administration to halt deportations to stop the spread of the virus.