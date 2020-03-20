Senator sold major stock holding before price plummeted

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Fox News host Tucker Carlson issued a scathing rebuke of Republican Sen. Richard Burr after it was reported he sold a large amount of stock before the coronavirus disrupted the stock market.

The senator from North Carolina, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, offloaded between $628,000 and $1.72 million worth of stock on Feb. 13, days before the markets plummeted, ProPublica reported. There has been no indication that the senator had inside information, but he did have daily coronavirus briefings around the time and has faced rising criticism and calls for investigation.

Carlson called for Burr to resign and face charges if he is found to have participated in insider trading.

