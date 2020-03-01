A pro-life group called Created Equal sets up displays on public property near college campuses to convince students and parents that life is worth protecting.

They routinely are treated poorly.

Including by a woman driving by in a car in Columbus, Ohio, who said she would shoot the pro-life advocate if necessary:

The woman, Raquelle Walker, also complained in an interview with a local TV station that the pro-life group was on school property.

However, the WSYX-TV news report showed Created Equal members were on public property, where they had a First Amendment right to convey their message.

Walker is shown in a Created Equal video saying to a pro-life activist: "If I decide not to have a damn baby, that's my choice. … I'll shoot you right now if I had to. That's preservation. That's basically my choice."

It features footage of a high school administrator at Briggs High School in Columbus telling Created Equal that public property was "school property" and trying to force them across the street.

Created Equal said the news report failed to show video of their teenage staff member, Lexie Hall, being harassed by the administrator, John Kuijper.

As Hall asked Kuijper to back away, he continued to walk towards her, stepping on her foot, while saying, "What are you going to do about it?"

Created Equal said: "He also lies to students, threatens to take away privileges if they information, and says he thinks pictures of aborted babies are 'pornographic.'

"Since that time, Columbus City Schools has said they 'stand behind its administrator' who harassed our team. The district maintains 'he tried to keep the area safe for the kids as they left for the day,'" Created Equal said.

The organization is asking people to contact the superintendent or sign a petition asking the district for an apology.

WND previously reported Kuijper accused the young pro-life individuals of being on school grounds and tried to intimidate them, including Lexie who repeatedly says, "Please back away" as Kuijper walks into her, trying to force her off of the sidewalk.

Created Equal said: "When his intimidation fails, Kuijper proceeds to interfere with their free speech. He repeatedly interrupts their conversations and tries to stop students from speaking with or taking literature from the activists. For example, he tells students the activists are 'pro-abortion' and that they're 'trying to kill babies.' He even threatens one student, saying he will never again charge her phone again if she speaks with the pro-life activists."

He further alleged the images of abortions were "pornographic."

And he asked a police officer on the scene, "Do we have anything we can file against these idiots?"